Dharmasala: The canal bund road which connects Choramuhan panchayat with Hanuman temple square under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district is in deplorable condition for the past five years, locals alleged.

According to villagers, Jaraka irrigation department had constructed the road from Haladiapada Sahi of Choramuhan village to Hanuman temple square and topped it with tarmac.

The contractor’s low quality work was exposed after one year of completion of the work. The blacktop started to come off, creating craters all along the road.

Residents of Choramuhan, Baligiri, Narasinghapur, Badamangalapur and Bhuban areas commute on this road. They are now facing minor to major accidents every day.

The affected people alleged that the road has been in bad shape for five years now. Commuting on it has become a safety risk. However, neither the people’s representatives nor the concerned officials take notices of commuters’ plights.

The local people have urged the concerned department to construct an all-weather road on this stretch at the earliest.

