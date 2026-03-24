Kandhamal: Frustrated villagers in Sirkaabarga panchayat under Daringbadi block in this district detained government officials and blocked traffic Monday after repeated promises to repair a dilapidated road went unfulfilled.

Hundreds of men and women from Badaangia village gathered at 7 am along the Sirkaabarga– Daringbadi route, halted a government bus and later obstructed other vehicles.

Residents said five years had passed since authorities pledged to widen and repair the road, but no work had been carried out.

Large potholes have made travel hazardous, they added.

Local leaders claimed they had raised the issue multiple times with the Rural Development department and even during grievance hearings with the district administration, but their appeals fell on deaf ears.

Earlier this month, villagers staged a similar blockade, prompting officials to again promise repairs by March 20.

When materials did not arrive, and work was not taken up, villagers resumed their protest.

They detained officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer Shyamdundar Singh and threatened not to release them until repairs commenced. Senior officers, including Daringbadi BDO Pritiranjan Rath and Tehsildar Dheeraj Patra, later reached the site to negotiate.

After nearly 10 hours of agitation, officials assured residents that tendering and estimates were underway and that roadwork would begin by May 20.

The villagers dispersed only after receiving the fresh commitment, warning that they would resume protests if the deadline was missed.