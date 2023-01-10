New Delhi: With a view to propagate the cause of safer roads for all, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is observing Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17.

During the week, various activities will be organised throughout the country to create awareness among the general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. This includes various awareness campaigns related to the causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them. Various activities with school/college students, drivers and all other road users have also been planned.

The Ministry will conduct several activities including ‘Nukkad Nataks’ (street shows) and sensitisation campaigns at various locations in the capital. Further, essay writing and poster-making competitions for school students, exhibition and theatre pavilion by corporates/PSUs/ NGOs actively working in the field of road safety, Walkathons and talks/interactions with senior officers will also be held at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, Delhi.

In addition, road-owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. will conduct special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers and other road engineering-related initiatives throughout the Country.

The Ministry has also requested all MPs, state governments and related stakeholders (including corporates, PSUs, NGOs, etc.) to actively participate in the event by conducting awareness campaigns about road safety, first responder training, ensuring strict enforcement of rules and regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programs related to road safety.

