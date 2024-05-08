New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry Wednesday sought a report from Air India Express on cancellation of flights amid a section of cabin crew members reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline.

Nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express since Tuesday night due to cabin crew woes.

An official on Wednesday said the ministry has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly.

The airline has also been advised to ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.

PTI