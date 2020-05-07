Los Angeles: In any film based on coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro would like to play the role of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The latter has been receiving global praise for his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’ video chat asked the 76-year-old actor which real-life figure he would like to play in a potential movie on the pandemic. To which De Niro replied, ‘Cuomo’.

The Irishman star, who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, said the governor was doing ‘what a president should do’. When Colbert asked De Niro, if Cuomo could be POTUS one day, he said, “Yes, I could see it.”

The actor called Trump an ‘idiot’ for largely ignoring the warning signs of the pandemic and expressed disappointment in the current administration’s attempts to control the outbreak.

“Pandemics have been in the world before and people survived them. It’s appalling. It’s all about him getting re-elected. I have no words for it anymore. I’m nonplussed. Dumbfounded…” De Niro said.

“His enablers are not doing anything, not standing up to him. What could be worth it for them to sacrifice their souls to make this deal with the devil?” asked De Niro.

Recently, Brad Pitt impersonated Dr Anthony Fauci in a ‘Saturday Night Live At Home’ episode after the White House infectious disease expert expressed his desire to see the actor portray him on the late-night sketch comedy show.

