Geneva: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the UEFA men’s ‘Player of the Year’ award Thursday. Robert Lewandowski beat competions from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. For the first time neither Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus or Barcelona’s Lionel Messi featured in the top three contenders.

Polish forward Lewandowski scored 15 goals on the way to Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title. He was on target in every match before the final except a group game against Tottenham Hotspur when he was rested.

“It feels great to receive such an award. This just vindicates the effort that the team have put in. I wouldn’t have achieved this success unless I got the help of all my teammates,” Lewandowski said after being presented the award virtually. It has really been a wonderful year for Bayern Munich and for me individually also.

Lewandowski also fired 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches and six in five German Cup games, helping Bayern Munich win both competitions. The German champions’ manager Hansi Flick won UEFA’s ‘Coach of the Year’ of the award.

Pernille Harder, who played for Wolfsburg last season and is now with Chelsea, won the ‘Women’s Player of the Year’ award for the second time.