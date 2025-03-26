Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, continues to embrace technological advancements. A recent video from the city has taken social media by storm, showing a robot purchasing coffee from a café.

In the viral video, an autonomous rover is seen standing in line alongside people outside a café in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, waiting to buy coffee. Initially, bystanders were surprised, but they soon realised that the robot carried a note with “Espresso Coffee” written on it. A passerby then helped by purchasing the coffee and placing it inside the robot’s storage compartment.

The entire scene was recorded using a 360-degree camera installed on the robot. The robot, remotely controlled, was also seen navigating through Bengaluru’s main roads while honking to avoid vehicles.

The video was shared by an account named @peakbengaluru and quickly gained traction online, with many users reacting humorously. One user commented, “Brother, what kind of method is this? Who does this?” Another joked, “What if someone runs away with the robot?” while another quipped, “One day, both the robot and its camera will disappear… don’t take such risks!”

The viral clip has sparked curiosity and amusement, leaving netizens both amazed and entertained by Bengaluru’s tech-driven lifestyle.