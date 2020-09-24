Abu Dhabi: Skipper Rohit Sharma (80, 54b, 3×4, 6×6) led from the front before his bowlers helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their first win this year in the IPL beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/32) was going brilliantly, with his figures reading 2/5 in three overs. However, he conceded 27 off his final over with Pat Cummins (33, 12b, 1×4, 4×6) clobbering him for four sixes off that over.

Chasing 196, KKR were never looked like troubling MI as they lost the openers – Shubman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) – inside five overs with the scoreboard reading 25/2. Skipper Dinesh Karthik (30) and Nitish Rana (24) tried to make amends but couldn’t negate a disciplined MI bowling attack, which eventually put a lot of pressure on Eoin Morgan (16) and Andre Russell (11).

A lot was expected from the duo, but the pressure got the better of them and both got out in Bumrah’s third over. KKR were down to 101/6 inside 16 overs before eventually being restricted to 146/9 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Rohit led from the front to guide MI to 195/5. After Shivam Mavi (2/32) removed opener Quinton De Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47, 28b, 6×4, 1×6) conjured 90 runs for the second wicket to pull the team out of trouble.

Rohit, who began with a maximum, displayed his languid grace and elegance as he took the Kolkata attack to the cleansers. Surya effortlessly smashed four boundaries off Sandeep Warrier (0/34), including a cover-drive and a flick, in the third over. Mumbai raced to 94/1 after 10 overs.

KKR, however, cut short Surya’s stay when he was run out. Rohit continued his brutal onslaught. Saurabh Tiwary (21), Hardik Pandya (18) played perfect second fiddle to Rohit.

KKR tried to pull things back by removing Rohit, Hardik in quick succession even as Mumbai added 48 runs in the last five overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai Indians 195/5 (Rohit Sharma 80, Suryakumar Yadav 47; Shivam Mavi 2/32) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 146/9 (Pat Cummins 33; James Pattinson 2/25, Rahul Chahar 2/26, Trent Boult 2/30, Jasprit Bumrah 2/32) by 49 runs.

PTI