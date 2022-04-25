Mumbai: “We haven’t put our best foot forward but that happens,” admitted Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. He made the statement after the record-five time IPL champions became the first team to be eliminated from the competition. Mumbai suffered their eighth loss in a row Sunday when they went down to Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match.

“We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens. Many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and the environment that the boys bring,” Rohit said. “I also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to Mumbai Indians so far,” tweeted Rohit a day after their fate was sealed in the competition.

Both IPL heavyweights MI and CSK have endured tough campaigns this season. However, CSK still are in the competition.

At the mega auction ahead of the IPL, MI did not retain the likes of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. They had played a crucial role in the team’s success over the years.

Mumbai Indians retained players Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and the captain himself. However, none of them have performed as per expectations. Kishan who was the costliest buy in this year’s auction, has not done anything worthwhile with the bat except a knock of 80-odd at the beginning of the tournament. Rohit on the other hand is yet to get a half century.