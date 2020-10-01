Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the third batsman in the IPL to reach the magic figure of 5,000 runs. The two others to have achieved the feat are the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli and Chenna Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina. Rohit Sharma achieved the feat against King XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium with a glorious cover drive. Rohit has now scored more than 5,000 IPL runs in 191 matches.

Raina, who left CSK camp before the start of the IPL-13, was the first batsman to reach the mark. He has 5,368 runs in 189 innings. Raina reached the mark in 2019 during CSK’s opener against RCB.

However, it is Kohli who heads the list with 5,430 runs from 172 games. Lying in fourth place now is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), David Warner. The Australian currently has 4,793 runs from 129 matches. SRH has so far played only three games in the ongoing edition of the IPL and have 11 more to go. There is a distinct possibility of Warner getting to the 5,000-run mark before the tournament ends. He opens the innings and that can work in his favour as he gets to bat in every game that SRH play.