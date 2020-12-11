New Delhi: Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. After he cleared the Test, the BCCI said Friday that Rohit Sharma will leave for Australia December 14.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour. He is also out of reckoning for the first two Tests but can now be there for the last two games. “Rohit has cleared the fitness test and will soon be flying out to Australia,” a senior BCCI said.

Rohit’s fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid.

Also read: Ishant Sharma of Test series, final decision on Rohit Sharma to be taken December 11

As per the Australian government’s rules, the star batsman will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days of hard quarantine. Then he will be able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19). Rohit will fly straight to Sydney and will get a week’s training there, the source said.

There had been confusion around Rohit’s status over the past few weeks. Captain Virat Kohli spoke about a lack of clarity on the issue. Rohit sustained his injury while playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The injury forced him out of four IPL games. It prompted the national selectors to not consider him for the Australian tour.