Sydney: Ahead of the third Test beginning here Thursday, the Indian team management is weighing various options for the third pacer’s slot. The two in contention for the third pacer’s slot are Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini. However, there is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is certain to replace Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order against Australia.

Agarwal axed

Agarwal’s axing was only a matter of time after seven failures in last eight Test innings. However, the choice for the third pacer’s slot has got a bit tricky with divergent opinions. The management still can’t make up its mind as to who would be best to replace the injured Umesh Yadav.

New decision

A few days back, Shardul was considered a favourite because he is a useful lower order batsman too. However, it is learnt that there are some senior players, who feel that Saini with his raw pace could unsettle the wobbly Australian batting line-up. The decision on the third pacer has been primarily delayed because Tuesday, the SCG centre strip was covered due to overcast conditions.

The Indian team had a net session at the overcast Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on the day. All eyes were on Rohit, who looked pretty comfortable against both pace and spin.

Toss up between two

If the conditions remain overcast and there is bit more moisture on the strip, then Thakur is expected to be preferred. If the track is on the flatter side, Saini, with his pace and ability to reverse the old ball will be included.

The Australian batting has been wobbly right through the series. They have not been able to score more than 200 in any of the innings they have completed. Some of the players however, feel that under any condition Saini should be preferred over Shardul.