Colombo: India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few other players will start their from Monday ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting August 2.

While the Indian T20I team under Suryakumar Yadav will play the third and final match Tuesday in Pallekele, Rohit, Kohli and a few others like rookie Harshit Rana will train in Colombo after reaching the island nation’s capital Sunday.

Rohit, Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav will hit the ground running nearly a month after they helped India win the T20 World Cup in the Americas for the second time.

The ODIs against Sri Lanka will also mark the return of Shreyas Iyer to the national side. It was in late 2023 that Iyer last played a limited-overs match for India, against South Africa in December.

The squad also features Delhi all-rounder Rana, who was a member of the IPL-winning Kolkata Knight Riders team earlier this year.

These players will train under India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Colombo.

Each of the three ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here. While the first match is August 2, the second and third ODIs are on August 4 and 7 respectively.