India win series, Virat Kohli misses out on century

Bangalore: India achieved an emphatic wickets victory over Australia here Sunday to win the three-game ODI series 2-1. Powered by Rohit Sharma’s (119, 128b, 8×4, 6×6) and skipper Virat Kohli’s 89 (91b, 8×4), the hosts romped home with 15 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire (44 n o, 35b, 6×4, 1×6) also helped India’s cause. Batting second on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch here was not easy, but then Australia were a minimu 20 runs short when they batted. The Australian slow bowlers, Adam Zampa (1/44 off 10) and Ashton Agar (1/38 off 10) completely bottled up the Indian batsmen during the middle overs, but then the pacers leaked runs to help India win the game easily. Manish Pandey (nine n o, 4b, 2×4) completed the formalities hitting Josh Hazlewood for two boundaries in the 48th over.

Details to follow

Rohit Sharma falls as India reach 224 for 2 after 40 overs

Bangalore: Rohit Sharma (119, 128b, 8×4, 6×6) fell to an excellent running catch by Mitchell Starc off leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 37th over, but by then he had powered India past the 200-run mark. India at the end of 40 overs were for the loss of wickets with Virat Kohli (71 batting) and Shreyas Iyer (seven batting) at the crease. Seeing the slowness in the surface and the restrictions imposed by Zampa and Ashton Agar on the Indian batsmen, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch tried himself as well as Marnus Labuschagne for an over each. However, he then shelved the plan as they conceded 20 runs in two overs. For India to win this game however, Kohli will have to stay till the end.

Rohit Sharma ton keeps India in the hunt

Bangalore: India reached 156 for the loss of one wicket after 30 overs riding on a brilliant knock of 100 (110b, 8×4, 5×6) from Rohit Sharma who in the process got his 29th ODI hundred. Rohit has been keeping the scoreboard moving with skipper Virat Kohli not his usual fluent self. The Australian spinners kept a tight leash on the Indian batters between the 20th and 30th overs as the hosts managed to get just 60 runs in 10 overs.

India lose KL Rahul, reach 96 for 1 after 20 overs riding on Rohit Sharma’s half century

Bangalore: KL Rohit Sharma (61 batting) got to his 44th ODI century with ease, but India lost KL Rahul to be at for 96 for one after the end of 20 overs here Sunday. Rahul (19) was dismissed by Ashton Agar. Giving Rohit company is skipper Virat Kohli (nine batting).With the pitch aiding the spinners to a certain extent, the Indian duo are batting very circumspectly.

Rohit, Rahul give India flying start

Bangalore: Openers Rohit Sharma (42 batting) and KL Rahul (16 batting) gave India a flying start as the hosts reached with loss after the end of 11 overs here Sunday. India are chasing a victory target of 287 and a win here will give them the series 2-1.

Despite Steve Smith ton Mohammed Shami restricts Australia to 286 for 9

Bangalore: Steve Smith’s (131, 132b, 14×4, 1×6) brilliant hundred propped Australia to a fighting score of 286 for the loss of nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here Sunday. The former Australian skipper was involved in a 127-run partnership for the third wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (54, 64b, 5×4) and that helped Australia’s cause to a great extent after the visitors had lost openers David Warner (3) and skipper Aaron Finch (19) early.

For the Indian’s Mohammed Shami (4/63) was once more the pick of the Indian bowlers. He also dismissed Steve Smith and that prevented Australia from reaching the 300-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja (2/44), Kuldeep Yadav (1/62) and Navdeep Saini (1/65) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Determined Smith on course for century

Bangalore: A very determined Steve Smith (95r, 111b) is at touching distance of yet another ODI hundred as he along with Alex Carey (30r, 29b) helped Australia register 223/4 against India in the third ODI at the end of 40 overs.

Smith, Labuschagne continue onslaught

Bangalore: Steve Smith (75r, 90b) and Marcus Labuschagne (48r, 57b) both remain on course for big scores as Australia finished at 165/2 at the end of 30 overs in the third ODI against India in Bengaluru. Team India bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, although failed to break the partnership, did however manage to bring the runrate, which was above six at one stage, down to 5.50.

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne lead Aussie recovery act

Bangalore: Steve Smith (46 batting) and Marcus Labuschagne (27 batting) have so far put on an unbroken stand of 65 runs for the third wicket as Australia recovered to 111 for two after the end of the 20th over. Both looked quite comfortable against the Indian bowling attack. However, the run rate which was above six at one stage has come down to below six now with the spinners maintaining a tight length and line.

Australia lose both openers

Bangalore: Australia have lost both openers skipper Aaron Finch (19) and David Warner (3) and were 56 for the loss of two wickets after the end of 10 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here Sunday. Left-handed Warner was send back by paceman Mohammed Shami while Finch was run out. Steve Smith (14 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (6 batting) now face the job of rebuilding the innings. India have gone into the game with the same squad that won the game at Rajkot.

Australia win toss, choose to bat

Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI here Sunday.

While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

PTI