Perth: Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hit the nets at the Perth Stadium Friday, gearing up for the much-anticipated three-match ODI series against Australia beginning Sunday, October 19.

The two senior pros looked in fine touch as they spent considerable time in the middle during an intense training session. Rohit was seen perfecting his trademark pull and flick shots, while Kohli focused on his cover drives and straight strokes, working meticulously on timing and placement.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, Rohit and Kohli were spotted sharing a laugh during the practice, a moment that reflected the camaraderie and positive spirit within the Indian camp.

The upcoming series marks the return of the iconic duo to international cricket after a hiatus of more than seven months. Both last featured in India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March, before announcing their retirement from Test cricket, a decision that limits their national appearances to the 50-over format.

Rohit and Kohli had announced their T20I retirements after the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

With their wealth of experience and match-winning pedigree, Rohit and Kohli are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping India’s ODI fortunes Down Under.

Meanwhile, the series will also usher in a new era with Shubman Gill taking over as India’s ODI captain, a move seen as part of the long-term vision leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill has already made an impressive start to his leadership journey, guiding India to a 2-2 draw in a gripping five-Test series against England earlier this year, followed by his maiden Test series win over the West Indies in the same month.

Following the ODIs, India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, scheduled from October 29 to November 8.

