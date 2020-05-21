Mumbai: Twenty-six years ago on this day, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at glittering ceremony in the Philippines.

Congratulating her, Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl penned a post on Instagram.

“26 years My Jaan. How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so! #Mine. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst,” Rohman wrote.

Along with it, he shared a few throwback pictures of Sushmita from the contest, in which she can be seen wearing a white gown and gracefully carrying the crown on her head.

Reacting to the post, Sushmita’s fans showered her with love and congratulatory wishes.

A user commented: “She is an epitome of positivity. Lots of love to her.”

Another one wrote: “A true inspiration.”

Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.