Los Angeles: Hollywood’s former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has reportedly ‘reignited their romance’. According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports ‘mirror.co.uk’.

A confidante of the actress said: “I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him (Brad Pitt), even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on.”

A long-time associate of Pitt’s movie production company Plan B confirmed: “All he can talk about is Jen (Jennifer). They have reignited their romance and I haven’t seen either of them this happy in years.”

TV cameras had recently caught Pitt beaming and mouthing the words “Oh, wow!” during Aniston’s acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony. Later the pair was spotted backstage smiling warmly at one another and clasping hands.

Asked about their first public reunion, the actress said: “It just feels like a really fun night to cheer each other on. We’ve all grown up together, we really have.” Pitt on the other hand said: “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naive and I’m gonna stay that way.”

Sources have also informed that the two are meeting up regularly at each other’s residences and spending a lot of time on the phone. They said that the duo tried to give their romance a second chance about a year ago. They stopped over-thinking everything. They just wanted to make sure all their old issues were resolved. Jen didn’t want any of Brad’s old baggage. She wanted a solid, honest commitment, and that’s what she’s getting at the moment,” they said.

It should be stated here that the two were divorced 15 years back, but Pitt has always said that he still admires her (Jennifer) a lot.

