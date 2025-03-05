In a bizarre incident, a man was brutally beaten for allegedly kissing another youth inside a crowded train. The incident was recorded by the youth, who later shared it on social media.

In the video, the youth can be seen confronting the man who allegedly kissed him inside the train. He then pulls the man from his seat and beats him. The location and time of the viral video are not yet known, and OrissaPOST does not guarantee its authenticity.

The video has been widely shared on social media since it surfaced online. It was recorded by the victim himself before being made public. The footage shows the youth confronting the man who allegedly kissed him forcibly inside the crowded passenger train. The train appears to be packed, with passengers standing, while others are seated or sleeping.

The guy kissed another guy in train while sleeping.

Then said- "maaf kardo, chhod de" All the bystanders are not even taking this seriously until the man started to get beaten.

The accused man is seen sitting on a lower berth, while the youth alleges that the man forcefully kissed him while he was sleeping—despite the presence of other passengers. When the youth confronted him and asked why he had done so, the man allegedly responded, “Achha laga kar diya” (I did it because I liked it). The youth also claimed that the accused’s wife tried to defend him, saying, “Koi baat nahi, jaane do” (Let it go, it’s not a big deal). However, the youth refused to let the matter drop, vowing to take further action and attacking the man for his despicable act.

Turning to the crowd, the youth stated that if the same thing had happened to a woman, everyone would have beaten up the accused. He added that if the accused’s wife had gone through such an ordeal, the man himself would have reacted violently. After this exchange, the accused apologised, saying, “I made a mistake, let it go.” However, this further enraged the youth, who began shouting and abusing him.

The youth also expressed frustration that no one in the crowd was supporting him, saying that the other passengers were merely asking him to drop the matter and let the accused go. Refusing to back down, he insisted on punishing the man. The argument escalated as the youth grabbed the man by the collar and pulled him from his seat. The accused’s wife intervened, pleading for her husband to be left alone, but the youth ignored her and told her to stay out of the matter.

The youth then pushed the man’s wife aside and repeatedly slapped the accused before grabbing him by the neck. He continued to kick and punch the man multiple times. After the beating, he turned to the person holding the camera and instructed them to call the police.

There are no reports of any police action in this case. The exact date and time of the incident remain unknown, but the video continues to circulate widely on social media.