A shocking viral video has taken social media by storm, capturing the terrifying moment when an indisciplined biker recklessly changed his direction on the Latur-Nanded Highway, leading to a devastating accident involving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

Viral footage

In the now-viral clip, the biker can be seen abruptly turning right without any regard for the heavily loaded bus trailing behind. In a desperate attempt to avoid hitting the biker, the bus driver instinctively veers right, crossing into the opposite lane. Within seconds, the massive vehicle loses control, skids, and topples onto its side—sending passengers into a state of chaos.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Rajendra B Aklekar.

Indisciplined biker topples state transport bus along Latur-Nanded Highway, Maharashtra. 37 injured. pic.twitter.com/i9RzRRW1N5 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 4, 2025

Casualties & aftermath

Reports confirm that 37 passengers sustained injuries, some severely, while others managed to escape with minor wounds. The video shows that the biker, showing no concern for the catastrophe he had caused, sped away from the scene without stopping.

‘X’ users outraged

Social media erupted in outrage, with users on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) blaming the reckless biker for the accident. Some demanded strict action against such negligent riders, while others urged authorities to enhance road safety measures.

“He is a murderer…He must be jailed & tried for murder ” – wrote one user.

“This is crazy… Two-wheelers on such highways should be banned immediately to prevent further mishaps!” – another comment read.

PNN