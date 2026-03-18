Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has installed rooftop solar plants on 56,793 buildings across the state under a central scheme, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo told the Assembly Wednesday.

Replying to a written question by BJD legislator Arun Sahoo, the deputy chief minister said the government has so far received 2,01,443 applications under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG MBY), of which rooftop solar plants have been installed on the houses of 46,793 beneficiaries.

Singh Deo, who is also in-charge of the energy department, informed that the government has released subsidies to 35,966 beneficiaries of the scheme.

Similarly, Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has installed rooftop solar plants on 28 government offices in Bhubaneswar city, having a total capacity of 1850 KW, he said.

Under the scheme, the central government gives a subsidy of Rs 78,000, and the state provides Rs 60,000 for the installation of solar plant up to 3 KW on the rooftop, he said in another statement to the House.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,800 crore for the execution of the scheme for three financial years (2024-25 to 2026-27), officials said.