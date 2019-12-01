New Delhi: As fresh inputs keep pouring into the multi-billion Rose Valley chit fund scam probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has finally tightened the noose around actress Subhra Kundu, the wife of Rose Valley Chairman and kingpin Gautam Kundu.

After sending a lookout notice against Subhra Friday, the ED sleuths are contemplating to interrogate the Bengali actress on overseas assets based on recent clues relating to Gautam Kundu’s money laundering racket.

Subhra’s crucial round of questioning can give sleepless nights to Bengal politicians, who were closely linked with her.

Top sources in the ED revealed that the lookout notice was issued as there was specific information that Subhra was planning to slip out of Kolkata to evade questioning by the sleuths of the probe agency.

Known for her high-level networking in bureaucratic and political circles, Subhra had been managing ‘behind the curtain operations’ for her husband, Guatam Kundu, who’s presently jailed in the chit fund scam worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

Based on fresh inputs, the ED conducted raids at Subhra’s South City residence in Kolkata last week. Sources said that Subhra was in regular touch with Gautam Kundu’s close aides who were involved in siphoning off the funds and later laundering them outside India.

Subhra initially came under ED scanner when she was caught red-handed with an officer while entering a five-star hotel in Delhi. The CCTV footage revealed that she was in direct touch with key officials handling the chit fund investigation.

Subhra was also introduced to a former CBI Director in Delhi. She was well-connected with the top government officials and ministers in the state government and was reportedly involved in the liaison work for the chit fund company.

“We suspect that she could shed more light on Gautam’s money laundering racket as she was looking after Rose Valley’s jewellery business,” said an official.

During the high-profile probe by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Rose Valley scam, several prominent leaders of Trinamool Congress have been interrogated, arrested and jailed, including Trinamool MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and MLA Tapas Pal. Both were later granted bail by the court.

The ED also questioned Bengali film personalities like Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee for acting in films funded by Gautam Kundu.

The CEO of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore, has also been interrogated for seeking sponsorship from Rose Valley.

(IANS)