Wellington: Veteran batsman Ross Taylor bagged the prestigious New Zealand ‘Cricketer of the Year’ award Friday. He won the ‘Sir Richard Hadlee Medal’ for the third time for excelling across formats.

It has been a season of milestones for the Kiwi batsman. Taylor leapfrogged Stephen Fleming as New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in Test matches. He also became the first cricketer from any country to play 100 international matches in all three formats.

Taylor’s achievements

Taylor scored 1,389 runs in the last season in all formats. He was an integral member of the New Zealand team which reached the World Cup final in July.

“It’s been full of ups and downs. A World Cup final, losing that final. The Boxing Day Test was such a proud moment to be part of. So many Kiwis there supporting us was in Australia, something I’ll never forget,” Taylor told reporters. He made the comments as the three-day virtual awards ceremony concluded.

“The biggest thing, I think, is the hunger and the mental motivation to keep getting better. If that’s still there then age is just a number,” the 36-year-old added.

Hadlee congratulates Taylor

Hadlee, regarded New Zealand’s greatest cricketer, congratulated Taylor on the achievement.

“I’ve followed your career since 2006. I was part of the selection panel when you played your first ODI and then Test match,” Hadlee told Taylor via video link.

“I’ve watched your progress over the past 14 years. I just want to congratulate you on all your performances and records to date. You’ve been a wonderful performer and you’ve got a fantastic record. On behalf of New Zealand Cricket I’d just like to say thanks very much for your contribution. It has not only been to New Zealand cricket, but to world cricket,” added Hadlee.

Tim Southee honoured

Pacer Tim Southee followed his best bowler award with the ‘Test Player of the Year’ recognition. Southee scalped 25 wickets at an average of 16.4 in the four Test matches that New Zealand won in the season.

