Rourkela: Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras helped avert a possible tragedy and saved the lives of four elephants near Rourkela, a Forest official said.

The incident occurred in the Mahipani forest between Bhalulata and Jareikela railway stations under Chakradharpur railway division of South Eastern Railway. Rourkela DFO Jashobant Sethi said AI-based 360-degree cameras detected elephant movement near Mahipani railway tracks under Bisra block at 1:33am Sunday.

Upon reviewing the footage, officials confirmed that four elephants were moving close to the tracks. The railway control room was immediately alerted, and train speeds were reduced in the affected section. Railway authorities delayed a goods train by about 30 minutes after receiving the alert, it was learnt.

Forest staffers from Bisra range later drove the elephants away from the tracks, preventing any mishap, Sethi said. The AI surveillance system is part of an initiative by the Forest department to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks. The system issues red, yellow and green alerts to control room upon detecting elephant movement.