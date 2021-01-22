Rourkela: This Republic Day, people in the Steel City will have a proud moment. They will be the witnesses to the Tricolour flying on the tallest flagpole in Odisha. The tallest flagpole is being installed at Sector-6 area in this city by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The National Flag will be flown at a height of around 230 feet.

The flagpole measuring over 70 metres has been installed but it is yet to be inaugurated as some ancillary work around the pole is underway.

According to RSP sources, the pole is expected to be inaugurated on Republic Day itself along with the unveiling of the Tricolour.

Getting to learn that the Steel City will henceforth be known for having the state’s tallest flagpole, the local residents are very happy.

Prior to this flagpole here, the one on the premises of the Orissa High Court has been the tallest till date to fly the Tricolour. It has a height of 215 feet, while the second tallest flagpole till date is located at JSPL’s Angul plant. The height of the JSPL flagpole is 207 feet.

PNN