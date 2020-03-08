Bhubaneswar: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) registered the highest February production of hot metal from two of its blast furnaces, officials said Sunday. RSP produced 2,29,704 tonne of hot metal from Blast Furnace-5 and 82,300 tonne from Blast Furnace-1, which are the best February productions of the respective furnaces since inception, it said in a statement.

RSP also achieved the highest February production of crude steel and saleable steel. It produced 3,06,510 tonne of crude steel and 2,81,501 tonnes of saleable steel. The steel plant also registered the highest February production of HR coil at 1,52,917 tonne.

The RSP also registered its best monthly dispatch by dispatching 1,15,898 tonne of HR coils for sale, the statement said.

PNN & Agencies