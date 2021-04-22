Bhograi: As part of its strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus, Balasore district administration has sealed routes connecting Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks in the district with West Bengal.

The State government has already sealed all inter-state routes. Meanwhile, the Balasore district administration has not only sealed the main routes connecting with West Bengal but also deployed police to intensify checking.

Police forces are deployed at Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar and at Sahabajipur border in Bhograi. Similarly, Digha police are also cooperating in carrying out checking.

Yet, some observe that the ongoing checking would not get the desired result because there are about 52 routes which run to West Bengal from these two blocks and most of the routes are yet to be sealed.

Notably, Balasore Thursday reported 78 cases, taking its caseload to 13,649. Of them, 12,693 patients have so far recovered from the disease while 855 are undergoing treatment.

PNN