Bhubaneswar: RPF personnel, in a joint operation with the Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB), have arrested two couples after recovering stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh from their possession, official sources said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Kumkum Kumari, 20, and her husband Sarwan Kharwar of Bihar, and Priya Devi, 26, and her husband Hemraj Goswami of Jharkhand.

They were residing in the Jagatpur area of Cuttack.

RPF officials said the crackdown came while probing a theft case reported from a Bhubaneswar–Mumbai train May 25.

Following the investigation, the two women and their husbands were apprehended and handed over to the GRP, Bhubaneswar, for legal action.

“Stolen gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 15–17 lakh were recovered from their possession,” they said.

Officials added that after committing thefts in trains, the women allegedly handed over the stolen items to their husbands for concealment.