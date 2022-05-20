Mumbai: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59, 44b, 8×4, 1×6) hit a brilliant half century and Ravichandran Ashwin (40 n o, 23b, 2×4, 3×6) played a blistering knock to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their IPL encounter here Friday.

The victory ensured second spot in the points table for Rajasthan. Both RR and Lucknow Supergiants finished their group engagements on 18 points from 14 games. However, RR with a net run rate of 0.298 pipped LSG (run rate 0.251) to take the second spot.

Now with three spots for the play offs already sealed. all eyes will be on the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians. If DC win they will finish on 14 points, the same as RCB. However, DC already have a better net run rate than RCB and hence they will be the fourth team to qualify for the play-off.

RR always looked the better side in the game against CSK. Had it not been for a brilliant knock of 93 (57b, 13×4, 3×6) by Moeen Ali, CSK would have never have reached the 150-run mark. It was Ali who held the CSK innings together with some attacking strokeplay.

Ali put on 83 runs for the second wicket with Devon Conway of which the latter contributed only 16. Then with MS Dhoni (26), Ali put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket to give his side at least a fighting total. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26), Obed McCoy (2/20) and Ashwin (1/28) bowled well for Rajasthan Royals.

Even though RR lost the inform Jos Buttler (2) early, they never looked bothered. Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson steadied the innings with a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. Then Ashwin’s assault took the game away from CSK.

The defending champions thus finished their league engagements with eight points. They were placed ninth in the 10-team points table.

Brief scores: CSK 150 for 6 (Moeen Ali 93, Obed McCoy 2/20, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26) lost to RR 151 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Ravichandran Ashwin 40 n o) by five wickets.