Hyderabad: The makers of Ram Charan and NTR-starrer RRR had announced to release the second single song from the much-anticipated movie.

With a mammoth hype surrounding this movie, the makers are all set to give another amplification with the release of the second song.

“RRR SecondSingle Update for you all..A High Voltage Dance number, on Nov 10th,” the makers tweeted.

With ‘Naatu Naatu’ as the lyrics for the Telugu version of the second single, the makers hint that this is going to be a mass number.

Also, the makers unveiled a poster featuring both the main leads, NTR and Ram Charan.

Both are seen dressed up in a classy way, but their pose hints at an electrifying dance.

As both are seen dancing together, they match each other’s pose. The first single which was released a couple of months ago created much impact, as it went viral all over the country. The music is being composed by MM Keeravani.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is set in the 1920s, the pre-Independence era of India. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris star in major roles in this visually grand movie.

‘RRR’ is slated for its release on January 7, 2022, while the makers unveiled a teaser with the title ‘Glimpse of RRR’ a couple of days ago.

The visual grandeur has impressed all, creating records on YouTube and social media platforms.