Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the repair, maintenance, beautification and development of infrastructure of the Dhauli Shanti Stupa. The Khurda PD DRDA has been directed by the Planning and Co-ordination department to pay the amount of Rs 71.43 lakh to the Project Officer’s 2019-20 Special Problem Fund (SPSF4) account. The district collector will ensure that the money is utilised properly and within a proper timeframe.

Minister and Ekamra MLA Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA, wrote a letter to the Development Commissioner April 30 to provide Rs 1 crore from the SPFF for the repair and maintenance of the Dhauli temple. He thanked the Chief Minister and other concerned authorities for sanctioning the amount.