Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure livelihood support to members of women self help groups (SHGs), credit assistance to the tune of Rs 145 crore at zero rate of interest has been provided during the ongoing lockdown.

The credit has been provided through linkage with different banks from the month of April to till date, said Mission Shakti director Sujata R Karthikeyan.

Addressing a presser here, she said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has highly appreciated the selfless service, enthusiasm and sincerity of mothers of Mission Shakti SHGs for their active participation in food security and social security programmes during extra ordinary situation of COVID-19 lockdown.

As many 7,127 SHGs have provided 1.56 crore meals, involving themselves in preparation of cooked food both in rural and urban areas so far. They have also provided 2.05 lakh meals to Aahar Kendras in municipal areas, she said.

Similarly, the SHGs have provided meals to 44,832 patients in different hospitals.

During lockdown, 1,242 SHGs have prepared more than 40 lakh masks while about 8,000 members are providing dry ration and vegetables through 595 ration shops and 154 mobile vans. So far, 15,274 quintals of vegetable and dry ration have been sold by them.

The director said around 70 lakh members of SHGs are also involved in economic activities such as fish farming, mushroom farming, dairy farming, supply of Take Home Ration (THR) to Anganwadi Centres, management of farm ponds and fair price shops under public distribution system.

Sujata requested all SHG members to lead the fight against COVID-19 in their respective villages by keeping their family members away from the Quarantine Centre and by not allowing the returnees to visit their home without spending the mandatory quarantine period in the quarantine centre.