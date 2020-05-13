New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Wednesday that self-reliant India does not mean cutting off from rest of the world. Nirmala Sitharaman made the comment while addressing the media about the details of the special economic package. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Tuesday that the main points of the package will be stated by the finance minister.

Nirmala Sitharaman said Rs 18,000 crore refund will be given to tax payers. From this 14 lakh taxpayers will benefit from clearing of refund dues. She also said that collateral free loan will be provided to SMEs with 12 month moratorium. A total of 45 lakh units will benefit. She also said Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs will be provided and two lakh MSMEs will gain from this move.

The finance minister also announced Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds. This will provide support potential MSMEs wanting to grow.

This is the first occasion that the finance minister met the media since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

Sitharaman also outlined the change in definition for MSMEs. She said companies with investment of Rs 1 crore and turnover of Rs 5 crore will be a micro enterprise under new definition. Companies with Rs 10 crore investments and a turnover of Rs 50 crore will be termed small enterprise. Those with Rs 20 crore investment and Rs 100 crore turnover will be called medium enterprise

Agencies