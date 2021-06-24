The government is motivating people to get the covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile companies have also come forward to support the campaign. One such brand is international clothing brand Peter England.

On Tuesday, Peter England announced an offer of free shopping worth Rs 1,000 for customers who have taken the covid-19 vaccine. Under this scheme, customers can avail the offer at exclusive Peter England showrooms.

“Vaccinated Customers making purchase of Rs1,999 can redeem the special offer at exclusive Peter England showrooms. All they need to do is show proof of vaccination, either CoWin screengrab or dose certificate, along with their Aadhaar card,” the retailer said.

Customers who have received just the first dose of the vaccine are also eligible to avail of this benefit till 30th June 2021, the retailer said.

It has started a #TimetoVaccinate hashtag across its social media platforms to push the campaign.

Worth mentioning, IndiGo airline is offering a discount of up to 10 percent on the base fares to customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The largest domestic airline in terms of market share in India becomes the first airline in the country to offer its customers a discount for getting vaccinated at a time when the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a fare cap on seat pricing.

IndiGo said it expects its move to promote more people in India to go and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo,” the airline said in a press release.