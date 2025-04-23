Srinagar: Police Wednesday announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of tourists in a Pahalgam resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-six people, including 24 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam Tuesday afternoon. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The dead included two foreigners and as many locals.

“Any information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists involved in this cowardly act shall be rewarded Rs 20 lakh,” Anantnag police said in a post on its official X handle.

The identity of the informer shall be kept a secret, the police added.

Earlier in the day, security agencies released the sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack.

The men, all Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names Moosa, Yunus and Asif and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.

From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack Tuesday afternoon.

PTI