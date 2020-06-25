Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure concrete roof for poor tribals in cut-off area (Swabhiman Anchal) of Malkangiri district, the state government has planned to provide Rs 20,000 more for construction of each housing unit.

Chairing a meeting to review projects of Swabhiman Anchal recently, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra has directed the Panchayati Raj department to submit detailed proposals along with requirement of fund for distribution of additional Rs 20,000 for conduction of each housing unit under PMAY- Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

At present, the government is providing Rs 1.20 lakh per unit in non-IAP (Integrated Action Plan) districts and Rs 1.30 lakh for IAP districts. If the additional amount is sanctioned, the beneficiaries of the cut-off area will get Rs 1.50 lakh for conduction of each pucca house, sources said.

In the first phase, the government has identified 895 people in the area to be covered under the rural housing schemes.

The government is also thinking of providing incentives to teachers, healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers posted in the region because many are reluctant to work in the Maoist-prone area, the source said.

Similarly, 82 Anganwadi centres and a healthcare unit will be built in the area while 21 river lift points will also be set up for irrigation facility. It has been proposed to provide boat, net and life jacket at a cost of Rs 50,000 each to 100 farmers in the area and 70 lakh fingerlings will be released into Balimela reservoir by July for fish farming.

For infrastructure development, the state government is going to conduct 31 PMGSY roads of total length 231.25 km along with 14 other road projects and 7 bridges in the Swabhiman Anchal in a year.

Besides, water supply projects will be taken up in 9 panchayats of the area while power supply projects are also being implemented by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA), they said.

In July 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated Gurupriya Setu (a bridge) over Janbai river and announced Rs 100 crore for development of the area on its other side, which was cut-off for around five decades in the Maoist-hit zone of the district.

PNN