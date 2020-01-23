Bhubaneswar: The state GST enforcement authorities have busted a major inter-and intra-state GST fraud racket that has defrauded taxes to a tune of Rs 212 crore.

The kingpin of the racket was also arrested by the state Commercial Tax & GST Commissionerate from Rourkela Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Amit Beriwal, proprietor of G S Unitrade and Subash Chandra Swain, proprietor of BB Associates – both from Rourkela. The two fraudulently availed bogus input tax credit worth Rs 89 crore and passed input tax credit to the tune of Rs 123 crore through fake invoices.

Speaking on the issue at a presser in Cuttack, GST Commissioner Sushil Kumar Lohani revealed that the sleuths busted the scam after intensive analysis of data available in GSTIN and NIC portals, interrogation of different registrants and information collected from banks. The investigation started in November with physical inspection and searches of 27 business establishments between November 25 and 26, 2019 to find out non-functional registered firms and persons under the GST Act in the state.

The accused along with other stakeholders opened as many as 28 dummy firms registered in the name of poor persons, including daily wage labourers, private tutors, unemployed youths and housewives to hoodwink the authorities. The accused duo fetched identity documents of these persons and opened bank accounts in their names on the pretext of proving them jobs.