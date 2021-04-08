Bhubaneswar: Odisha police collected over Rs 25 lakh in fine from violators on the first day of special COVID-19 enforcement drive, the agency said on Twitter Thursday.

On first day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9400 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 25,07,900/- in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/RXg4FiAR7a — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 8, 2021

In view of the state reporting increasing numbers of fresh COVID-19 cases, the state government had instructed Odisha police to enforce COVID-19 guidelines across the state for 10 days starting April 7.

Acting on the order, Odisha police launched a drive led by senior officials, deploying 136 platoon forces across the state to conduct checkings and raids to ensure strict adherence to COVID norms such as usage of face covering and social distancing.

During the checking, as many as 9,400 persons were found to be violating the norms in different parts of the state in last 24 hours. A whopping Rs 25,07,900 was collected from them towards fine for violating the guidelines.

Notably, Odisha reported 879 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.