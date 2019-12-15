Jeypore: Giving priority to a long-cherished demand of devotees as well as tourists from across Odisha, the state government has granted Rs 30 crore for the development of roads connecting to Gupteswar –a popular Shaiva Peetha in Koraput district.

According to sources, 34 km-long road from Baipariguda leading to Gupteswar temple will be reconstructed. Tendering process for the proposed one-way road has already started, the report said.

“Likewise, a 14 km-long Baipariguda-Kundura road will be constructed afresh with an estimated value of Rs 22 crore, which has been granted separately”, said Executive Engineer Koraput unit of Roads and Buildings department Bhaskar Chandra Samantaray.

Even if Gupteswar temple has already got the status of a tourist destination, it lacked basic infrastructure. Development of the site including lighting, drinking water facilities and better road connectivity will increase the number of tourist footfall.

Notably, the cave shrine of Gupteswar nestles on a hill amidst lush green forest, 58 km from Jeypore town and 80 km from Koraput. Cavernous interior of the Gupteswar temple enshrines a gigantic ‘Shiva Linga’, which is said to be increasing in size. The limestone cave present here is a multi-chambered wonder of nature.

Attractions of Gupteswar:

Pilgrims from across the country throng here during the month of Sravana for ‘Bol-Bam’ yatra and devotees take dips in the holy mahakund. There are also several other caves nearby. Inside the second cave, there is a large stalactite. Local people worship it as the udder of Kamadhenu (the divine cow) and wait under it with outstretched palms to collect drops of water which fall only at long intervals.

Gupteswar pilgrimage site is also known in the vicinity as Gupta Kedar. It is believed that Lord Rama had passed through this region on his way to Panchavati in Dandakaranya. Surrounded by green sal trees and flanked by the Kolab and Shabari rivers, the valley all around makes it a paradise for nature lovers.