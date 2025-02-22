The state government had spent Rs 3,088.20 crore towards transformation of schools under 5T in 24 districts in four years, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond told the Assembly Friday. While replying to a question of Congress legislator Sofia Firdous, the S&ME Minister said Rs 3,088.20 crore was released for expenditure in 24 districts under the 5T school transformation programme from 2020-21 to 2023-24. Transformation of schools in remaining six districts and two blocks- Palalahada of Angul and Kankadahada of Dhenkanal – was undertaken with Rs 1,966.99 crore OMBADC/DMF funds during the period, Gond said. Smart classrooms, e-library, science laboratory, sports equipment and basic amenities were provided to schools under the high school transformation programme. The transformation programme was undertaken in a phased manner from 2020- 21 to 2023-24, he said.