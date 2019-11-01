Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to remove the samadhi (memorial) of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik in Swargadwar for the makeover of the place in Puri.

The decision was taken at meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Biju’s son Naveen Patnaik here Friday. Naveen said that Biju Babu is there in the hearts of crores of Odias. Whatever is there in the name of Biju Babu in Puri Swargadwar will now be used for the service of people of this state, he said. The Chief Minister sought cooperation from everyone for the makeover of the Swargadwar. The government will spend `5 crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the overall development of Swargadwar.

Arrangements will be made to facilitate cremation throughout the year and rest sheds will be constructed for pall-bearers.

The state government, in association with Phoenix Foundation, will develop the cremation centre.