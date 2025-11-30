Bargarh: In a major push to position Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as a leading ecotourism hub in India, the Odisha government approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 71.19 crore for large-scale development in and around the sanctuary and Hirakud wetland. The approval was formally communicated by Deben Kumar Pradhan, Additional Secretary to Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, to the office of the PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha.

As per reports, the DPR outlines a comprehensive plan focused on sustainable tourism, improved infrastructure and enhanced community-based livelihood opportunities. The government also clarified that the proposed 100-km-long physical barrier along the sanctuary boundary, aimed at reducing human–animal conflict and supporting wildlife population growth, will be funded separately under CAMPA or other State government funds, rather than the main ecotourism budget. The barrier will not cover contiguous forest patches or animal corridors, ensuring that wildlife movement remains uninterrupted.

Speaking about the phased implementation strategy, DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said “Certain components of the DPR will be taken up in the current financial year, while the rest will be undertaken during the summer. Our focus is to engage more forest-dependent families from nearby villages around Debrigarh, particularly those residing in human–animal conflict zones and co-existence areas.”

“To support community-led ecotourism, 20 eco-friendly tent facilities have already been added at Zeropoint, located outside the sanctuary amid lush green grasslands and farmlands. We are also adding 10 new homestays to the existing five in nearby villages,” she said.

“A 300-metre-long canopy walk, rising nearly 100 feet with treetop views, is being developed outside the sanctuary. Additionally, we are replacing old safari vehicles and cruise boats, upscaling the Island Cafe in Hirakud, and upgrading the Ecotourism cell, booking counter, souvenir shop, and other visitor amenities,” she added.

A temporary glass-and-wood Meditation Centre-cum-Library with a capacity of 80 people will also be developed for nature education programmes and storytelling sessions. These initiatives will bring meaningful socio-economic benefits to rural communities dependent on Debrigarh sanctuary and Hirakud Wetland. As Debrigarh evolves into a renowned tourism destination blending nature, culture, heritage and religion, these steps will generate employment and accelerate development—while strengthening conservation by reducing dependence on natural resources through economic growth.