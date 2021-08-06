Imphal: The awards and prizes continue to flow for members of the Indian men’s hockey team who finished with the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced Friday that Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma will get a cash award of Rs 75 lakh and a government job. Nilakantha Sharma was a crucial member of the team that won bronze defeating Germany 5-4.

The chief minister talked to Nilakanta over the phone Thursday. During the conversation he assured him a suitable Manipur government job. He also congratulated all the players of the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal.

Biren told Nilakanta that he will be given a cash award of Rs 75 lakh. This is as per the announcement made by the Manipur government. It had said that any player from Manipur winning gold will get Rs 1.2 crore for winning gold, Rs 1 crore for a silver medal and Rs 75 lakh for winning bronze.

Nilakanta is a resident of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai area of Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, Shanglakpam Kunjarani Devi, mother of Nilakanta told this agency over the telephone that she has no words to express her happiness. She said it is not the feat of her son alone but of the entire team who have made the nation proud. She added and added that all members of her family are very happy for her son’s achievement at the Tokyo Olympics..

People of Nilakanta’s locality celebrated the Indian men’s hockey team success by performing Thabak Chongba, a traditional Manipuri group dance after the game ended Thursday.