Khaira: The government has implemented Swajaldhara Yojana to ensure safe drinking water to people in rural pockets, but this scheme has been a dream for thousands of people under Khaira block in Balasore.

RWSS set up a mega drinking water project at Mahatipur about one and a half years ago, but the people in five villages have been waiting for water.

Upset over delay in project, locals have warned of agitation. For years, people in the area have been facing water crisis. People had taken up the issue with the local administration. Given the demand of the people, construction of the project was started three years ago. Rs 1.10 crore was sanctioned for the project, capable of storing 1 lakh litres of water. The project entailed two pump houses to cater to the needs of Mahatipur, Pitapania, Kalarapal, Gopalbeda and Binapur.

The contractor who was awarded the project was supposed to complete it within a year. It later took years to be completed on grounds of fund shortage. The drinking water project was finally put on trial, but underground pipes were found to be cracked when water gushed out. Locals said that that when a drain work was undertaken along the Soro-Kupari state highway, some pipe had been damaged.

Then, blame game started. Both the RWSS and the PWD passed the buck to each other. Locals alleged that due to monopoly of the contractor the project work has been botched up, rendering the project useless for them. While the project has been left unused, crores of rupees have gone drown the drains.

Asked about the problem, an assistant engineer of the RWSS replied that the PWD was apprised of the problem which they made during drain construction. He added that the repair of the damaged pipelines will be made after the PWD pays.

Naresh Singh, a junior engineer of the PWD, said that the RWSS had not consulted them about the laying of underground pipelines along the highway.

