Jajpur: Non-compliance of an official order with regard to irregularities to the extent of Rs 40 lakh in six godowns run by District Civil Supplies authorities have caught them on wrongfoot.

The matter came to light Monday after the financial advisor-cum-chief accounts officer (CAO) of State Civil Supplies Corporation pulled up the District Civil Supplies officer for not submitting a report of the irregularities.

An audit report of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation has pointed out irregularities of Rs 40 lakh in the godowns at Dhanamandal, Panikoili, Sayeedpur, Dharmasala, Barchana and Mangalpur in the district.

The audit report which raised objections to the transaction of Rs 39, 82,564.68 between November, 2015 and March, 2017 ordered recovery of Rs 62, 301 from a former RRC-cum-DSC and a contractor.

The CAO has termed non-submission of compliance report as negligence of duty and disobedience to the authorities.

Expressing his displeasure, the CAO ordered submission of para-wise compliance with documentary proof and recovery of Rs 62, 301 from Rashmita Panda, former RRC-cum-DRC, Panikoili and contractor Bidhush Kumar Dhal and the order writing off the proposal of loss or recovery of Rs 39, 82,564.68 from the concerned RRC-cum-DSC by January 15, 2020 failing which the accounts head and the CSO will be held liable for non-recovery of the corporation dues.

Earlier, the CAO in his letter No.15101, dated October 16, 2019, sought a compliance report by November 15, 2019 on the fraud with documentary evidence. However, the CSO remained reticent on the order and did not submit the report.

According to OCAS (CCA) rules-1962 and OCAS (Pension) rules-1992 departmental proceedings are undertaken against the concerned official in case of irregularities and non-recovery of money. The rule is also applicable to retired officials.

When contacted, CSO Surendra Kumar Hota said that they will try to submit the report in compliance with the audit report.

