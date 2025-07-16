Bhubaneswar: The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhubaneswar, flagged off two Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) buses, focused on Electricity & Magnetism and Measurement, to engage students in rural areas of Keonjhar and Nuapada districts.

These mobile units aim to bring interactive, hands-on science experiences to underserved schools. The flag-off ceremony was graced by Pralipta Mishra, Assistant Director (Science), Directorate of TE & SCERT, Department of School and Mass Education.

Over 100 students from various local schools actively participated and received certificates in recognition of their enthusiasm and engagement.

PNN