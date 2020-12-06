Rourkela: A man breathed his last Sunday after being brutally thrashed for not being able to pay the last installment of the price of mutton he had acquired. The man died at Tilaka Nagar under Bandhmunda police limits in Sundargarh district. The deceased has been identified as Padmalochan Purty, an employee of Rourkela Steel Plant.

Sources said Padmalochan had bought mutton from a person identified as Debashis a few days back. He paid half of the amount promising to pay the remainder shortly. However, he failed to do so.

Debashis initially reminded Padmalochan about the outstanding amount a number of times. However, when the payment was not made he turned up Padmalochan’s house Friday.

The two then had a heated argument and Debashis lost his cool completely. He dragged Padmalochan out of his house, tied him to a pole and beat the victim up mercilessly. Family members somehow managed to save a badly bruised and battered Padmalochan.

The victim since then had been undergoing treatment at home. However, he breathed his last Sunday.

On getting information about Padmolochan’s death, a team from Bandhmunda police station reached the village and recovered his body. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members, police have launched an investigation.

PNN