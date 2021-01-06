Rourkela: The Chief Executive Officer of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Wednesday suspended two Deputy General Managers (DGMs) for dereliction of duty after four employees died after inhaling toxic fumes at the plant earlier today.

According to a source, the suspended DGMs are: N Das – the DGM of Coal Chemical Department and G Barik – the DGM of Energy Management Department.

Meanwhile, RSP authorities have decided to provide a job to one family member of each deceased.

It may be mentioned here that about 15 employees were engaged in maintenance work at the site when leakage of toxic gas took place inside RSP at about 9.45 am Wednesday morning. About 10 of them fell ill and were admitted to the dispensary at RSP premises.

Later, four of them were shifted to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela after their condition deteriorated. While two were announced dead on arrival, two more succumbed while under treatment at the ICU of the hospital.

The four deceased were identified as Ganesh Pailo, Abhimanyu Saha, Babu Panda and Rabi Sahu of a construction company.

According to a source, six more workers have been kept under ventilator support at IGH. Reason behind the gas leakage is yet to be ascertained.

PNN