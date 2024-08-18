Rourkela: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has renovated its flagship auditorium with state of the art facilities and it was inaugurated August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

The facility was inaugurated by Atanu Bhowmick, Director in charge of the steel major.

What one sees today as Civic Centre was a cinema hall known as ‘Leela Talkies’ in the 60s. After it shut down towards end of 60s, RSP decided to convert it into an auditorium, as proposed by the then officer of social welfare RB Singhdeo, scion of erstwhile Kuanrmunda Estate. Singhdeo’s suggestion was approved by then general manager RP Sinha. Ironically the first play ‘Trushna’ that was enacted by Life and Rhythm was in honour of Singhdeo, who died due to a massive heart attack. Thus, the journey of the Civic Centre began. Over the years it has proudly hosted the country’s Presidents, CMs, highly acclaimed artists like Utpal Dutt, danseuse Sanjukta Panigrahi, Yamini Krishnamurthy who passed away this month, and magicians like PC Sarkar Sr.

“I think more than a thousand plays must have been performed at Civic Centre showing the rich and vibrant cultural atmosphere of Rourkela,” said Uma Bishoi, director and stage crafts expert. Sarat Das, another theatre activist said, “Civic Centre for us is our holy land, the four tirthas. I feel so complete while performing here.” To mark the beginning of the revamped facility, RSP hosted the ‘Samman Samaroh-2024’, a special award ceremony where various awards were presented to departments, employees, students and sports persons for their outstanding achievements. Twelve former employees of RSP who had joined the Steel Plant in the year 1960 were also presented with the ‘Ispat Bindhani Samman’ for their pivotal roles in the plant’s foundation and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhowmick said, “With this phase of modernisation and upgradation at Civic Centre, we have aimed to make it one of the best socio-cultural hubs of the state. I am sure this edifice with a living legacy will further enrich the lives of the people of Rourkela by providing a space that promotes creativity, learning, and togetherness.” This cultural cornerstone of the steel city was last renovated in 2005 under the leadership of Sanak Mishra, then Managing Director of RSP. Now it has now been transformed into a modern auditorium, complete with woodenfloored stage, refurbished greenrooms, advanced lighting and acoustics, fire protection, a control room, a cyclorama screen with projector facility and stylised interiors.

