Rourkela: The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has signed three contracts for the construction of a new Stamp Charge Coke Ovens battery, to meet the coke requirements of the plant apart from reducing the cost of production. RSP has six top-charge Coke Oven Batteries (COB). Out of them, five COBs are small in size while the COB6 which is taller was built during the last phase of expansion.

The planned Coke Ovens battery will be the first stamp charge battery of SAIL. The new battery with a capacity of 1 Million Tonnes per annum of coal throughput will be set up along with new By-product and Coke Dry Cooling Plant (CDCP) facilities. The COB will reduce the input cost of the blend and will produce better quality coke along with improved Techno-Economic Parameters. RSP sources said global open tenders were invited for three major project packages and the bids were successfully finalised for award of work to the respective winning bidders.

Accordingly, a contract was signed with the Consortium of M/s L&T & M/s Thyssenkrupp Uhde GmBH, Germany October 7 for Battery proper with oven machine and refractory. Earlier, another contract was signed October 5 with the Consortium of M/s BEC & M/s GIPROKOKOS, & M/s CUI, Ukraine, for CDCP and DM Water Plant. The contract for the erection of the By-product plant including BOD plant was signed with the consortium of M/s Hutni Projekt Frydek, Czech Republic and M/s Hutni Project FM (India) October 4.