Rourkela: The election bugle for the union recognition of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been blown. Though this election is confined to some 9,000 workers, it still provides enough fodder for the atmosphere to get hot. The election is going to be held November 12. The term of the last recognised union had come to an end in February this year.

The last recognised union Rourkela Shramik Sangh (RSS), affiliated to INTUC and its partner Gangpur Mazdoor Manch (GMM) reached the regional labour office (RLC) in a big show of strength Wednesday. Over 2,000 supporters of the two participated in the nomination procession.

Speaking on the occasion, general secretary of RSS Prasant Behera said, “We are with the workers and will always remain so. We are not worried about our prospect in this election. We don’t have political heavyweights with us but we have the support of those coming with us today for nomination.” George Tirkey, former MLA Biramitrapur and founder of GMM said, “We are fighting this election, like last one, together. We have our understanding in this regard. And this time again we are going to be the winner.”

Both believed that they would have a fight directly with the BMS affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karakhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS). RIKKS filed the nomination Tuesday and was confident of victory.

PNN